It’s only been a day since Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin split, but the self-proclaimed Lord Disick is hoping at another shot with the model. Scott Disick is already hoping for a reconciliation just one day after it was reported that he and Amelia Hamlin split. The runway model, 20, called it quits on her relationship with the 38-year-old Talentless founder on Sept. 7. Their one-year relationship came to an end after Lisa Rinna‘s daughter found out about the shady DMs Scott sent to Younes Bendjima in reference to his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.