UFC Vegas 36 results: Tom Aspinall stops Sergei Spivac in the first round
Tom Aspinall and Sergei Spivac faced off in a Heavyweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aspinall opened the fight with quick feints and a nice body jab. A heavy hook-cross from Aspinall backed his opponent even further into the fence. Spivac stuck some jabs, but he was looking a bit defensive early. Aspinall fired an uppercut through the guard. Spivac tried to level change into a double leg, but Aspinall denied the shot and smashed his opponent with an elbow! Spivac was hurt, stumbling backwards and falling towards the canvas. Aspinall jumped on his wounded foe, and moments later, the bout was over!www.mmamania.com
