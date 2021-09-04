CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 36 results: Tom Aspinall stops Sergei Spivac in the first round

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Aspinall and Sergei Spivac faced off in a Heavyweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aspinall opened the fight with quick feints and a nice body jab. A heavy hook-cross from Aspinall backed his opponent even further into the fence. Spivac stuck some jabs, but he was looking a bit defensive early. Aspinall fired an uppercut through the guard. Spivac tried to level change into a double leg, but Aspinall denied the shot and smashed his opponent with an elbow! Spivac was hurt, stumbling backwards and falling towards the canvas. Aspinall jumped on his wounded foe, and moments later, the bout was over!

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Ufc Apex#Combat#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Legendary boxing commentator pulls out of Evander Holyfield event

Evander Holyfield fighting again at 58 has caused a significant stir enough to see former HBO commentator Jim Lampley pull out of the event. Lampley, boxing royalty when it comes to announcing fights, decided to quit the broadcast just hours after Holyfield went through a workout. Looking slow and unable...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Dana White was ‘freaking out’ that Calvin Kattar might die in Max Holloway fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, was not confident that Calvin Kattar would make it out alive after a thorough beating at the hands of Max Holloway. Holloway vs. Kattar headlined UFC on ABC, which took place inside Etihad Arena at Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. on Sat., Jan. 16. “Blessed” lit up Kattar on the feet (watch highlights) and earned an avalanche-like unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42). A behind-the-scenes video reveals just how gruesome the fight looked to White.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 36 predictions

What an incredible UFC London card the promotion has put together for Saturday. It’s a shame that it’s taking place in Las Vegas though. With respect to Vegas and the UFC APEX, today’s card was originally planned to take place in London, which is why it features Liverpool’s Darren Till in the main event against fellow middleweight contender Derek Brunson, as well as other standouts from the U.K. such as Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann, Jack Shore, and the debuting Paddy Pimblett.
California StatePosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event shifted to Florida after California refuses to sanction fight

The upcoming Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield Triller boxing event was shifted to Florida after California refused to sanction the fight. Belfort was expected to fight Oscar De La Hoya next weekend, but the former boxing champ was forced to withdraw from the fight after contracting COVID-19. Rather than scrapping the entire event, the promotion was able to get a short-notice replacement in the form of Evander Holyfield to step in and take the fight against Belfort. However, because Holyfield is 58 years old, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight to take place in the state. Instead, Triller will move the entire event to Florida.
CharitiesPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub claims Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend charity event seven years ago

Brendan Schaub claims that boxing legend Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend a charity event seven years ago. The 58-year-old Holyfield makes his return to the boxing ring this Saturday night when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV event. The card, which features a co-main event boxing match between MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, was originally set to take place in California, but the event was moved to Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield to fight. Considering he is 58 years old and stepping up on very short notice to take this fight against a dangerous opponent in Belfort, it’s understandable why California said no. Not to mention that Holyfield hasn’t stepped into the ring in over a decade.
UFCMMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz reveals weight several days out from Anderson Silva boxing match

Tito Ortiz has approximately 17 pounds to cut five days out from boxing fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Anderson Silva. Ortiz (21-12 in MMA, 0-0 in boxing) is currently preparing for a boxing match against Silva (34-11-0-1 in MMA, 2-1 in boxing) at a disrespectful Catchweight of 195 pounds. The event will take place inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Sat., Sept. 11, 2021, streaming online via Triller pay-per-view (PPV).
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Paddy Pimblett murked Luigi Vendramini for first-round TKO in UFC debut

The Paddy Pimblett UFC debut was absolutely everything we expected and more. After getting rocked early in the first round by Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett recovered and murked his opponent showing everyone in the UFC APEX and around the world exactly what we had been waiting for all these years. “What...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36: ‘Brunson vs Till’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are here tonight – Saturday, September 4th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 36: ‘Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till’ event, which was broadcast from the cozy confines of the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The guys will have hot takes,...
UFCMMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 36 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 36. In the main event, Middleweight talents Derek Brunson and Darren Till both sought to break into the immediate title picture (watch highlights). Elsewhere on the card, there was a solid mix of established talent and unproven prospects, including the highly anticipated debut of Paddy Pimblett (watch it).
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Posts Emotional Photo: ‘Praying For Triple H’

Ric Flair has uploaded a new photo, and said he’s praying for Triple H after his heart issue and cardiac event led to surgery, posting praying emojis. There is no doubt that WWE has received heat due to the turmoil of the contract disputes in recent months and it came back to haunt them. Adam Cole got out of his deal, but he did sign a short extension which saw him with NXT through TakeOver: 36. This led to his debut at All Out. Malakai Black was also able to show up in AEW 35 days after his release due to a clerical error on WWE’s part. There is some heat for those mistakes. Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy