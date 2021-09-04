UFC Vegas 36 results: Tom Aspinall stops Sergei Spivac in the first round

Brendan Schaub claims that boxing legend Evander Holyfield required an aide in order to attend a charity event seven years ago. The 58-year-old Holyfield makes his return to the boxing ring this Saturday night when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV event. The card, which features a co-main event boxing match between MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, was originally set to take place in California, but the event was moved to Florida after the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield to fight. Considering he is 58 years old and stepping up on very short notice to take this fight against a dangerous opponent in Belfort, it’s understandable why California said no. Not to mention that Holyfield hasn’t stepped into the ring in over a decade.