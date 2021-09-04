Wyckoff House closed to public after severe flooding from the remnants of Ida

In the aftermath of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, one of New York’s oldest structures is now closed to the public after severe flooding.

The Wyckoff House Park in East Flatbush is planning on how to recover following the storm.

Employees of the Wyckoff House are now trying to air out the space after severe water damage left the building closed.

The basement at the house is about six feet, and on Wednesday night, the entire space was filled with water.

The 17th-century cottage of Pietre and Grietje Wyckoff is the oldest house in New York state and New York City’s last Dutch architecture.

Surrounded by a vegetable garden and benches for people to enjoy the outdoors, the quiet space is tucked away on the busy corner of Clarendon Road and Ralph Avenue.

Now, all effort is being spent on trying to save the historic site.

While the museum is closed to the public, they hope to reopen on Sept. 10.

For now, people can still participate in an audio tour, walk the grounds, and even visit their farmer’s market right outside.