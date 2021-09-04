Where Was Wind River Filmed?

Wind River is a 2017 Western noir murder mystery that follows an FBI agent and a local tracker as they team up to unravel a grisly killing. Set amidst a stark, snowy backdrop, the film is as forceful as the elements it portrays and shows a not oft seen side of the country. The spectacular surroundings also add a lot to the mysterious nature of their film, with natural beauty juxtaposed with the ugly central crime. Are you curious about where ‘Wind River’ was filmed? We’ve got you covered.