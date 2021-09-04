Meet the World’s New Record Breaking Gulfstream G700

DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Executive (QE) welcomed the arrival of the world’s first Gulfstream G700 jet aircraft to the State of Qatar, as part of a special demonstration by the manufacturer honouring QE as the launch customer. Equipped with the all-new Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and an advanced high-speed wing design, the G700 is able to fly at record-breaking speed and range with outstanding environmental efficiency, promoting sustainable business aviation. The G700 will be the latest addition to Qatar Executive’s state-of-the-art fleet of long-range and ultra-long-range aircraft. The executive charter service provider has ordered 10 of the world’s largest business jets, and will take delivery of the very first aircraft off the Gulfstream assembly line in Georgia, U.S. in 2022. The aircraft has been tailor-made exclusively with superior-quality cabins to meet Qatar Executive’s exacting standards.