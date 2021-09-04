CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the World’s New Record Breaking Gulfstream G700

samchui.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was invited to an exclusive viewing event of Gulfstream's new flagship, the Gulfstream G700 in Doha, Qatar. Gulfstream introduced the G700 as the industry’s new flagship aircraft. It boasts business aviation’s most spacious cabin and can fly farther, and faster, than any other competitor in the business-jet industry. Equipped with the all-new Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, and an advanced high-speed wing design, the G700 is able to fly at a record-breaking speed (Mach .925) and range with outstanding efficiency.

