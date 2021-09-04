CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in North Versailles

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 6 days ago
Metro Creative

A 37-year-old man died in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle Saturday in North Versailles, according to Allegheny County Police.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. at Clyde Avenue and Lincoln Highway.

County police said the motorcyclist was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man.

Police did not say where either was from.

The man on the motorcycle suffered head injuries. He was taken to an unidentified hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A county detectives accident reconstruction team was investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

