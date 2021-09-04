CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers opens season by thumping Temple 61-14

By MATT SUGAM
semoball.com
 6 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Greg Schiano ran his team out of the tunnel in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium, like he'd done so many times before during his 13 years as the Rutgers coach. Playing in front of fans for the first time since his highly anticipated...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Carey
Person
Justin Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#College Football#The Temple#American Football#Ap#Fbs#Fox#The Scarlet Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Piscataway Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

The good news keeps coming: Rutgers blows out Temple, 61-14, in Greg Schiano’s 1st game back in front of fans

About the only thing that didn’t go right for Greg Schiano on Saturday in his first game before fans in his second stint as Rutgers coach was his entrance from the tunnel. The Scarlet Knights coach got tripped up by a student cameraman and hit the turf as his players sprinted to the field. That pregame gaffe aside, Schiano’s team dominated Temple en route to a 61-14 triumph before an announced crowd of 52,519 fans at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
College Sportssemoball.com

Syracuse hosts Rutgers; 1st home game with fans in 650 days

Syracuse won its season opener last week at Ohio and finally gets a chance to welcome fans to the Carrier Dome for the first time since the 2019 season finale when old Big East foe Rutgers visits Saturday ~ AP Sports Writer. Syracuse already has matched its win total from...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Thursday Notebook: Greg Schiano previews Syracuse matchup

Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano met with the media on Thursday to talk about his team's health, the new uniforms honoring the 9/11 victims and to preview this weekend's upcoming game against Syracuse. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE. Below are a...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Ed Orgeron rips into LSU offense in practice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron needs more from his Tigers after a season-opening loss to UCLA and at Wednesday's practice, didn't mince words when his offense didn't come out with the energy he wanted. Check out the video below of Orgeron addressing his team from WBRZ's Michael Cauble. At his...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Chip Kelly praises former Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet for 'innate talent'

Zach Charbonnet was Michigan’s second-leading rusher last year. After transferring to UCLA in the offseason, he’s already making an impact on his new team. Charbonnet led UCLA with 117 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in the Bruins’ 38-27 upset victory over then-No. 16 LSU in Week 1. His new head coach, Chip Kelly, couldn’t have been more pleased.
NFLbcsnn.com

Temple Football Ready to Go as Opener at Rutgers Thursday Night Looms

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Owls start this year's campaign with a trip across the Delaware River to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm and will air on the Big Ten Network and 97.5 The Fanatic. The former American Athletic Conference foes will play for the first time since Rutgers transferred to the Big Ten.This week marks the beginning of Rod Carey's third year at the helm for Temple. The Owls enter the season retaining 11 starters from last season, while welcoming in 11 transfers, nine from Power 5 schools. One of those transfers, quarterback D'Wan Mathis, transferred to Temple in December 2020 from Georgia, and was named the starting quarterback towards the end of spring practice. Among the returnees, four single-digit players: wide receivers Jadan Blue and Randle Jones, linebacker William Kwenkeu, and safety Amir Tyler come back for another season to lead the Owls. Two of the other single-digit players DT Daniel Archibong and WR Branden Mack departed for the NFL Draft. Blue and Jones will look to help fill the shoes of Mack with the help of Jose Barbon and Purdue transfer Amad Anderson Jr. On the defensive side of the ball, incoming transfers on the defensive line Jerquavion Mahone and Will Rodgers can help fill the void left by Archibong. Safety DaeSean Winston returns for the Owls after opting-out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns, while transfers Keyshawn Paul (UConn) and Cameron Ruiz (Northwestern) can help man the secondary.
College SportsOttawa Herald

Temple at Rutgers odds, picks and prediction

The Temple Owls will travel to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday night of Week 1 after their Thursday matchup was postponed and relocated. The game is now set to kick off at noon ET and will be held at SHI Stadium. Below, we look at the Temple vs. Rutgers odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
Minnesota StateBucky's 5th Quarter

B5Q Blogopean Union: choosing between Ohio State and Minnesota in football was rough

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Little goes right for Temple in 61-14 loss to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Temple’s season opener didn’t go as well as the Owls might have hoped, to put it gently. Rutgers was in control for all four quarters of a 61-14 Saturday. Coach Rod Carey said the performance was “as bad as we could have possibly played.”. The Owls traveled...
Temple, PAsojo1049.com

South Jersey Talent Helps Lead Rutgers Past Temple in Opener

Three former Cape-Atlantic League stars, running back Isaih Pacheco of Vineland, wide receiver Bo Melton, and cornerback Max Melton, who both went to Cedar Creek, scored touchdowns in Rutgers season-opening 61-14 thumping of Temple on Saturday. Bo Melton had six grabs for 59 yards, including a touchdown. Melton took a...
NFLFanSided

Nebraska Football has to win convincingly vs. Buffalo

Husker Nation we are on to Game 3 as Nebraska Football takes on Buffalo. The Huskers are expected to fashion a new alternate uniform as a dedication to 9/11. They come off a win versus Fordham and look towards their next non-conference opponent. This may be a tougher game than some expected before the season started.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Watch highlights of Rutgers’ 61-14 victory over Temple

It was a dominant defensive performance to open the season for Rutgers football in a 61-14 victory over Temple on Saturday. You can read our recap on the win here and full highlights of the triumph are here in order. Adam Korsak pins Temple on 1 yard line. Rutgers defense...
Piscataway Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Phil Murphy announces New Jersey Football Week as HS season begins and Rutgers opens college football 2021 vs. Temple

All across the state thousands of kids started playing in youth-football leagues and thousands more are getting ready for their first high school football games this week. This Thursday night Rutgers will host Temple to open the 2021 college football season at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The state university will then host 12 New Jersey high school football games over the next three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy