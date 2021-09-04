Rutgers opens season by thumping Temple 61-14

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Owls start this year's campaign with a trip across the Delaware River to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm and will air on the Big Ten Network and 97.5 The Fanatic. The former American Athletic Conference foes will play for the first time since Rutgers transferred to the Big Ten.This week marks the beginning of Rod Carey's third year at the helm for Temple. The Owls enter the season retaining 11 starters from last season, while welcoming in 11 transfers, nine from Power 5 schools. One of those transfers, quarterback D'Wan Mathis, transferred to Temple in December 2020 from Georgia, and was named the starting quarterback towards the end of spring practice. Among the returnees, four single-digit players: wide receivers Jadan Blue and Randle Jones, linebacker William Kwenkeu, and safety Amir Tyler come back for another season to lead the Owls. Two of the other single-digit players DT Daniel Archibong and WR Branden Mack departed for the NFL Draft. Blue and Jones will look to help fill the shoes of Mack with the help of Jose Barbon and Purdue transfer Amad Anderson Jr. On the defensive side of the ball, incoming transfers on the defensive line Jerquavion Mahone and Will Rodgers can help fill the void left by Archibong. Safety DaeSean Winston returns for the Owls after opting-out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns, while transfers Keyshawn Paul (UConn) and Cameron Ruiz (Northwestern) can help man the secondary.