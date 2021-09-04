OU-Tulane by the numbers: A few disturbing offensive trends

OU’s Marvin Mims pulls in a pass Saturday during the Sooners’ game against Tulane at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mims enjoyed a 100-yard receiving day, the third of his college career. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

2

The number of times all of last season Oklahoma gained fewer than the 430 yards of total offense it gained against Tulane Saturday. The figures were 269 against Baylor and 392 the second time around against Iowa State.

4

The number of consecutive games in which the Sooners have failed to gain more first downs than their opponent. Saturday, it was 20-20. Against Florida at the Cotton Bowl, Iowa State at the Big 12 title game and Baylor last season, it was 25-28, 20-20 and 16-19.

7

The number of games since OU last converted at last half of its third downs. They went 8 of 14 against Texas Tech last season. Going backward last year, they converted 4 of 9 (Florida), 1 of 11 (Iowa State), 5 of 13 (Baylor), 4 of 12 (OSU) and 3 of 8 (Kansas).

8

The number of carries by Sooners on Saturday, who also carried the ball last season. All eight belonged to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who netted 7 yards in those attempts.

8

How many games since Gabe Brkic last made less than two field goals. It was Oct. 10, against Texas, inside the Cotton Bowl last season where he opened the scoring, but only converted extra points afterward, missing a second field-goal try.

3

The number of 100-yard receiving days Marvin Mims now has after catching seven balls against Tulane. Mims finished with 117 on seven grabs, including 44 yards after the catch. He caught for 100 last season against TCU and Iowa State at the Big 12 title game.