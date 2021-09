Pleasant weather wraps up the week around N. Michigan, with temperatures returning to the 70s. Dodging shower and storm chances return over the weekend. FRIDAY: Drier and a little warmer as winds shift more out of the south. Only an isolated shower exists throughout the morning hours. A mixture of sunshine and clouds (partly sunny) will be the rule of thumb, with temperatures climbing back into the low/mid-70's. Winds will turn to the southwest at 5-10 mph.