Kansas City's Edward Olivares scratched on Saturday, Cam Gallagher to start

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. After Edward Olivares was scratched, Kansas City's new lineup will include Cam Gallagher catching on Saturday night, Salvador Perez starting at designated hitter, and Ryan O'Hearn in right field. In a matchup against...

