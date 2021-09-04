GLORY 78 video: Arkadiusz Wrzosek scores Hail Mary head-kick knockout of Badr Hari
Arkadiusz Wrzosek was one knockdown away from becoming Badr Hari’s next victim. Then he authored one of the most incredible comebacks in combat sports history. In the main event of GLORY 78 on Saturday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, kickboxing legend Badr Hari was cruising to a dominant victory after scoring three knockdowns in the first two rounds. One more in Round 2 would have earned Hari a TKO victory, but instead Wrzosek landed a shocking head kick that left Hari out cold on the canvas.www.mmafighting.com
