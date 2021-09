All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Upgrading your sound system can get pretty expensive. Not to worry though, if you’re looking to boost the sound coming from your laptop or desktop, we curated a list of some of the best affordable laptop speakers — most of which are priced at less than $100. While there are a lot of digital voice assistants on the market that can double as external speakers...