UFC Vegas 36 results: Alex Morono pitches shutout with striking showcase to beat David Zawada
Alex Morono picked up his second consecutive win on Saturday at UFC Vegas 36 while putting on a striking showcase to take down David Zawada. Throughout the three round affair, Morono was displaying a well-timed lead jab and then putting power punches behind it as he was constantly getting the better of Zawada during the exchanges. When it was over, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 with Morono getting the win while moving to 5-2 in his past seven fights.www.mmafighting.com
