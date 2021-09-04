NWS provides 48-hour rainfall totals

Effective: 2021-09-10 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 510 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Bombay Beach to near Westmorland to El Centro to near Mt. Signal to 17 miles south of Calexico, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 34 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 55. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 45. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes, Mt. Signal, Calipatria, Slab City, Alamorio, Wiest, Bonds Corner and Niland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!