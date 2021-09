Microsoft might be making a bit of a mess of the runup to launch, but Windows 11 is coming on October 5, and with it a bunch of new system requirements. One element that Microsoft is positioning as core to Windows 11's whole package is the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0). Here's an explainer of exactly what TPM's doing and why, but one important aspect of it is: it makes life a lot harder for bad actors and means that if a specific piece of hardware or device ID gets banned, you can't just make up a new one and continue hacking away.