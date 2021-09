Sione Hala, a four star defensive back and linebacker out of St. John's Bosco (CA) joins the podcast today. Boston College's top recruit on 247 and Rivals, hear what the exciting recruit has to say about his future in Chestnut Hill. Also find out about his relationship with the staff, how he sees himself as a player, and what player he wants to be like and more. He also talks about how he is trying to bring more players from his nationally recognized high school to BC. If you want to know more about the future of the program, and hear from a defender that could do big things, this is an interview you won't want to miss.