Nats stop Mets’ 6-game win streak, end own skid with split

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar homered as the Washington Nationals ended a seven-game skid, beating the Mets 4-3 night to split a doubleheader and stop New York’s six-game winning streak. The Mets won the opener 11-9, blowing a nine-run lead before bouncing back on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning. New York began the day four games behind Atlanta in the NL East and four games back of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. Washington starter Josh Rogers (1-0) earned his first big league win since 2018. That was the last year he started a game in the majors, with Baltimore.

