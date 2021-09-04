Willard Scott's Net Worth: How Much Was The Weatherman Worth When He Died?

Have you ever heard the phrase, “out of sight, out of mind?” It’s usually used to describe a situation where a person who hasn’t been seen or heard from you in a while ends up being forgotten about. Such is the case with Post Malone. And before all of the Post Malone fans start in the comments section, let me clarify: I’m not talking about whether or not he’s still considered a hot artist in today’s culture. Instead, I’m referring to the fact that unless you’re a devout fan, Post Malone is not a name that instantly comes to mind when the conversation starts veering towards the topic of money. And though the world knows who Post Malone is, many are not making it their business to keep up with how much money the man is making. So how much is Post Malone currently worth? The answer may actually surprise you.