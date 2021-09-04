VALORANT Champions Berlin will close out inaugural season

After a rather long delay and multiple spin-offs released, the third proper season of the Strike Witches anime has finally released and wrapped! Not sure why it had to take this long exactly, but with over a decade of wait, I imagine it definitely got the hype up when it was finally announced. But yeah, the show about girls wearing no pants and leggings that are intricately designed after real life planes that fight rather boringly designed giant monsters during a time in history that much more horrific things were going on in has returned AND…it’s largely the same thing it has always been. I mean, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, I suppose. This would make reviewing it seem rather easy, as I could simply just ask “did you like the first two seasons? Great, then you’ll probably like this one too!” and call it a night. But I think I can find enough that sets this season apart which makes it worth discussing all on its own. So, sit tight for the next few paragraphs as we take to the skies and fly right into the Road to Berlin.