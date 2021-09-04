CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballad Health records highest number of COVID patients since start of pandemic on Saturday

By WCYB Digital
wcyb.com
 6 days ago

On Saturday, Ballad Health surpassed their highest number of COVID-19 inpatients, patients in the ICU and patients using ventilators since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Ballad officials say in total, Ballad Health hospitals are caring for 627 COVID-19 patients. Niswonger Children's Hospital currently has six children with...

#Pandemic#Ventilators#Covid 19#Covid#Ballad Health#Picu
