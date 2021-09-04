Ballad Health records highest number of COVID patients since start of pandemic on Saturday

Governor Andy Beshear announced a positivity rate above 14% on Wednesday for the first time since the state began tracking the statistic, reporting a rate of 14.16%. The Governor also announced 4,468 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 609,924. 1,220 of those cases were children 18 and younger. 2,424 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 674 people in the ICU and 431 on a ventilator. Gov. Beshear also announced 30 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,935. As of Wednesday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 220.2 per 100,000 people. The three counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle, Clinton, and Morgan counties. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
