Ballad Health records highest number of COVID patients since start of pandemic on Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The mood from Ballad Health officials at their COVID-19 briefing Wednesday was a sense of somber defeat. “I remember back a year ago that we were so anxious to get the vaccine because that was going to take care of this,” chief operating officer Eric Deaton said. “We were so excited about getting that and getting it for our community so we wouldn't have to be where we are today. No one thought we would be at 40 percent vaccinations. I thought it would be over 50, 60, maybe even 70 percent. I just thought our community was going to embrace it because we knew it was something that was going to work.”