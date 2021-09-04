CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France held at Ukraine; Denmark stays perfect in qualifying

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning champion France missed the injured Kylian Mbappé in a 1-1 draw at Ukraine in World Cup qualifying on Saturday but still stayed atop Europe Group D. Mykola Shaparenko scored his first international goal for Ukraine just before halftime by smashing in a shot from 20 meters. Copyright 2021 The...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Ukraine#Europe Group#The Associated Press
