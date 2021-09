Though you may not see them, FEMA agents have been on the ground in Terrebonne and Lafourche in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the agency said. “The state of Louisiana is in the lead,” FEMA spokesman John Mills said. “FEMA is here to support the state and local communities that were hard hit by Hurricane Ida. If a community needs a resource, the state will provide that resource. If the state doesn’t have it, they ask FEMA for that resource. So right now, with the points of distribution, that’s one of the response activities that FEMA is coordinating. You won’t necessarily see a FEMA logo because the whole community is responding.”