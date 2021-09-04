11 students arrested at UW football season opener, campus police say
Eleven students were arrested and paramedics were called 21 times during Saturday's season opener for the University of Wisconsin's football team, UW-Madison police said. Police also issued 10 underage drinking citations throughout the game against Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium. The first match-up attended by fans since 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic saw a total of 22 ejections, 18 of which were students, police said.madison.com
