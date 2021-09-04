UCF DT Kalia Davis big help in season-opener after year away from football

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws a desperation pass under pressure from UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis (22) during the Boise State at UCF college football game at Bounce House stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. UCF won the game 36-31. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

The first home game in 643 days for defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t start as planned.

The Knights found themselves down 21-0 vs. Boise State in the second quarter and trailed by 10 at halftime.

That’s when coach Gus Malzahn told his team an important message in the locker room.

“That’s what really changed it,” Davis said about Malzahn’s halftime speech. “Gus came in there and he was like — obviously he didn’t mean it — but he wouldn’t rather us be in any other situation. He wanted us to fight back through adversity and see what we really got on the team.”

UCF’s opening drive of the third quarter produced a touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-21 and it led for the first time before it came to a close. Boise State regained the lead at the eight-minute mark of the fourth, but the Knights finished on top 36-31, outscoring the Broncos 22-7 in the second half.

So what changed? Davis pointed to the Knights’ ability to stop Boise State’s run game.

“[There were] a lot of plays we [were] leaving on the field,” Davis said. “We were missing a lot of tackles. Once we really stopped the run and cleaned up the tackling, it started to unfold for us.”

The Broncos rushed for 47 yards and one touchdown in the first half. The second half, however, was a different story as UCF limited Boise State to minus-27 yards. Davis explained UCF’s mindset had a lot to do with the second-half performance.

“We never thought that we were down 21,” Davis said. “We always thought it was a 0-0 ballgame. We just had to make a play. Next play, we need to win it and the next play on, forward to the end of the game. I feel like we attacked it with a great attitude and you see what happened.”

For Davis it was his first taste of live football since the end of the 2019 season, when he was named first-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus after totaling eight tackles-for-loss.

Thursday night Davis recorded almost half of his 2019 total finishing with a team-high three TFLs. He added one quarterback hurry.

“It felt great,” Davis said about returning to the field. “I had to get my feet in the dirt [to] get back acclimated to the game, but I feel like I picked it up towards the end.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .