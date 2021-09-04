CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

UCF DT Kalia Davis big help in season-opener after year away from football

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1kMo_0bms30tT00
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws a desperation pass under pressure from UCF defensive lineman Kalia Davis (22) during the Boise State at UCF college football game at Bounce House stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. UCF won the game 36-31. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

The first home game in 643 days for defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t start as planned.

The Knights found themselves down 21-0 vs. Boise State in the second quarter and trailed by 10 at halftime.

That’s when coach Gus Malzahn told his team an important message in the locker room.

“That’s what really changed it,” Davis said about Malzahn’s halftime speech. “Gus came in there and he was like — obviously he didn’t mean it — but he wouldn’t rather us be in any other situation. He wanted us to fight back through adversity and see what we really got on the team.”

UCF’s opening drive of the third quarter produced a touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-21 and it led for the first time before it came to a close. Boise State regained the lead at the eight-minute mark of the fourth, but the Knights finished on top 36-31, outscoring the Broncos 22-7 in the second half.

So what changed? Davis pointed to the Knights’ ability to stop Boise State’s run game.

“[There were] a lot of plays we [were] leaving on the field,” Davis said. “We were missing a lot of tackles. Once we really stopped the run and cleaned up the tackling, it started to unfold for us.”

The Broncos rushed for 47 yards and one touchdown in the first half. The second half, however, was a different story as UCF limited Boise State to minus-27 yards. Davis explained UCF’s mindset had a lot to do with the second-half performance.

“We never thought that we were down 21,” Davis said. “We always thought it was a 0-0 ballgame. We just had to make a play. Next play, we need to win it and the next play on, forward to the end of the game. I feel like we attacked it with a great attitude and you see what happened.”

For Davis it was his first taste of live football since the end of the 2019 season, when he was named first-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus after totaling eight tackles-for-loss.

Thursday night Davis recorded almost half of his 2019 total finishing with a team-high three TFLs. He added one quarterback hurry.

“It felt great,” Davis said about returning to the field. “I had to get my feet in the dirt [to] get back acclimated to the game, but I feel like I picked it up towards the end.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Hank Bachmeier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#Broncos#American Football#Ucf#Knights#Boise State#Pro Football Focus#Orlandosentinel Com#Twitter#Therealbeede#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

No. 13 Gators push to improve vs USF in Week 2 with Crimson Tide looming

Florida’s final tuneup before a Sept. 18 showdown against Alabama in the Swamp will pit the No. 13 Gators against struggling USF. While UF was not overly impressive dispatching of FAU 35-14 during the opener, USF’s 45-0 loss against N.C. State in Week 1 hinted at more of the same following the Bulls’ 1-8 finish in 2020. USF second-year coach Jeff Scott joked this week the Gators are “going to ...
College SportsPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Oregon, Ohio State highlight Week 2 of college football action

A pair of top 25 matchups highlight the second week of the college football season: No. 12 Oregon (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at No. 3 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Noon Saturday, FOX Buzz: Oregon travels to Columbus for the first time since 1987 with the Ducks searching for their first win against Ohio State (0-9). The last time these two programs met was in the 2015 National Championship Game in ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy