Week 2 Rewind: Apopka, Lake Mary win Super 16 matchups, state runner-up teams fall short

Apopka coach Jeff Rolson has the Blue Darters out to a 2-0 start after winning 13-0 on Friday vs. West Orange. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Apopka’s first trip to the red zone Friday night in a matchup of Top 5 teams came midway through the third quarter from a shanked punt.

The Blue Darters were faced with 4th-and-2 at West Orange’s 10-yard line three plays later. Instead of attempting a short field goal to potentially break a scoreless tie, the offense was stuffed one yard short on a quarterback keeper.

“I’ve got some guys that thought that they should be able to go for it, and that they were gonna get it, so I said, ‘All right, show me what you got,’ and we didn’t get it,” Apopka coach Jeff Rolson said. “Maybe that’ll be a lesson.”

Apopka (2-0), ranked No. 3 in the area Sentinel Super 16, shook off the mishap and won 13-0 vs. No. 4 West Orange (1-1).

The Blue Darters responded to the turnover on downs by forcing a punt. It was blocked by Rashad Watson and recovered by Travion Barnes with less than two minutes to play in the quarter. Quincy Frazier scored the first of his two TDs two plays later in what was one of two Super 16 matchups in Week 2.

No. 8 Lake Mary (2-0) made a statement at Showalter Field in rolling past No. 10 Winter Park (1-1) for a 38-14 win.

Markel Jones, a junior receiver, caught three touchdown passes from senior Gunnar Smith in a breakout performance. Smith also hooked up with Logan Cook for two TDs while finishing 13 of 19 passing for 294 yards.

“It felt good. When I get the ball, I’m looking for the end zone. We’ve got a little bond and he throws it up and I go get it,” Jones said of his connection with Smith.

Winter Park managed just 103 yards of offense in the first half. Stone Boss and Isaac Peters each had interceptions while Ayden Petitpas had a fumble recovery for Lake Mary.

“Our defense really played well. They gave us the ball in good field position a bunch of times,” Lake Mary coach Scott Perry said. “Gunnar-to-Markel over the top a couple of times with big plays gave us a little cushion there and we just made some big plays at the end of the game and kinda got away from them.”

Thrilling finishes

Ocoee (2-0) went 60 yards in the final minute at home to complete a 14-13 second-half rally against Wekiva (0-2).

Jacquez Cooks caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Joiner with 33 seconds to spare and then intercepted a Wekiva pass on the game’s final play.

The Knights, who trailed 13-0 at halftime, forced the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs while inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. The game-winning TD toss came on Joiner’s lone completion after penalties helped Ocoee move the ball down the field.

“It means a lot. I got our team to win. You know it was a team effort, but [with] that interception I called game,” Cooks said. “Coach talked to us about adversity this week. We faced adversity, and we were ready.”

● Harmony head coach Don Simon was forced to watch via live stream from home as his team pulled out a wild 17-14 win against Palm Bay Heritage (0-1). Simon is out until Tuesday because of COVID-19.

Junior Tyler Emans rushed for two touchdowns, the second of which helped the Longhorns (1-0) tie the contest at 14-14 with five minutes remaining.

A muffed punt by Heritage and a penalty on a long field-goal try by the Longhorns put Harmony kicker Kevin Lavigne in position to nail a 37-yarder with no time to spare.

“I was climbing the walls here at the house while watching that game,” Simon said.

● St. Cloud (1-0) went into halftime clinging to a 7-6 lead and held on through a scoreless second half to win at home against Akelynn’s Angels (0-1) of Winter Haven. Eustis fought back to beat visiting Palatka 31-28 and improve to 2-0. The Panthers play at South Sumter (2-0) next week.

Tough losses

FHSAA state runners-up from a year ago, each highly ranked in the Super 16, did not fare well in Week 2.

No. 5 Edgewater (1-1) was without head coach Cameron Duke during its 41-7 drubbing at Venice (1-0). Duke remained in Orlando with his wife, who gave birth to their first child late Friday night.

Already trailing 21-0, the Eagles looked to be gaining momentum while moving the ball to Venice’s 11-yard line. But after a trio of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties and a major sack, Edgewater found itself facing a fourth-and-73 situation from its own 23.

The Eagles, back-to-back state runners-up in Class 7A, picked up a fourth unsportsmanlike call in the second period as Venice waltzed to a 28-0 halftime lead. A running clock was instituted after the Indians took a 41-0 lead with 7:55 remaining in the third period.

● Late turnovers and a blocked extra point attempt hurt No. 6 Osceola (0-1) during a 21-20 season-opening loss at Cocoa (2-0).

“It was a line-drive kick, and they were able to get a push up the middle and block it,” first-year Osceola coach Eric Pinellas said.

The PAT would have evened the score after Osceola fell into a 14-0 hole in the first half. Bo Mascoe returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the game’s final points.

The Kowboys, who lost to Sanford Seminole in the 8A state final, fumbled inside Cocoa’s 10 and dropped a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Ja’Keem Jackson and Ja’Randy Swint scored short TDs in the loss.

● No. 7 Lake Minneola (1-1), the 6A state runner-up, yielded a long TD in the second quarter and never answered en route to a 6-0 loss against Fleming Island (1-1). The Hawks lost 31-26 at Fleming Island in 2019.

Small schools

Weather delays affected the start of several games throughout the Orlando area Friday, including at The First Academy, where kickoff did not take place until around 9:30 p.m.

The Royals (2-0) made the wait worthwhile with a 35-7 victory against Windermere Prep (1-1) in the first game between the two Orange County private schools since 2014. Senior Terrence Mosley II rushed 29 times for 229 yards and Noah Nixon tallied 13 tackles in the win.

● Lake Highland Prep improved to 2-0 with a 16-6 home win against Orlando Christian Prep (0-1). Joey McCann threw a TD pass to Solomon Miller and Romero Ware rushed for a touchdown for the Highlanders. Alex Lusito added a 25-yard field goal.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Jim Brockman, S.T. Cardinal, Buddy Collings and Chris Hays contributed to this report. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .