Massachusetts Firefighters Return Home After Battling Wildfires In Idaho & Montana

HOPKINTON (CBS) — A group of Massachusetts firefighters returned home Saturday after a two-week deployment to battle wildfires out west.

The group of volunteers worked in western Montana and Northern Idaho, and were assigned to three large fires in remote parts of those states. The crew was made up of 14 Department of Conservation and Recreation firefighters, three Division of Fisheries and Wildlife firefighters, and three municipal firefighters.

Wildfires continue to be a problem out that way, and the lack of rain isn’t helping. The returning firefighters say it was a challenging task.

“It’s a lot of hard work. We’re out there 10 to 16 hours a day, all day long, breaks here and there, but you know, a lot of hard work,” said Massachusetts Wildland Firefighter Chris Fischer.

The crew used heavy equipment and helicopter bucket drops to douse the fires, working in some of the least accessible spots.