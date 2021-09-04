CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Firefighters Return Home After Battling Wildfires In Idaho & Montana

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aQ7g_0bms2npU00

HOPKINTON (CBS) — A group of Massachusetts firefighters returned home Saturday after a two-week deployment to battle wildfires out west.

The group of volunteers worked in western Montana and Northern Idaho, and were assigned to three large fires in remote parts of those states. The crew was made up of 14 Department of Conservation and Recreation firefighters, three Division of Fisheries and Wildlife firefighters, and three municipal firefighters.

Wildfires continue to be a problem out that way, and the lack of rain isn’t helping. The returning firefighters say it was a challenging task.

“It’s a lot of hard work. We’re out there 10 to 16 hours a day, all day long, breaks here and there, but you know, a lot of hard work,” said Massachusetts Wildland Firefighter Chris Fischer.

The crew used heavy equipment and helicopter bucket drops to douse the fires, working in some of the least accessible spots.

Comments / 1

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fischer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#Firefighters#Division Of Fisheries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Search And Rescue Team Back Home After Week In Louisiana Following Hurricane Ida

BEVERLY (CBS) — Members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 began arriving back at their Beverly base around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, having spent roughly a week in Louisiana. “The area we were working in had some fairly catastrophic damage,” said Task Force Leader Sean Brown. The 80-member team was comprised of police officers, firefighters, doctors, EMTs, engineers, and communications specialists from around New England. They saw, first-hand, the path of destruction left behind from Hurricane Ida while helping with recovery efforts. “The utilities were destroyed in a lot of areas, railroad tracks completely uprooted, buildings destroyed,” said Brown. “And it was certainly a...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

West Nile Virus Risk Level Raised To ‘High’ In 27 Massachusetts Communities

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday raised the West Nile Virus risk level from moderate to high in 27 cities and towns in the Boston area. The decision was made due to four recent human cases and the first animal case discovered in a Middlesex County alpaca. Health officials are seeing an increase in the Culex mosquito population, which carries the virus, and they say recent rainy weather conditions are favorable for mosquito activity. The communities seeing their risk level raised are Lynnfield and Saugus, in Essex County; Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Cambridge, Everett, Lexington, Lincoln, Malden,...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,726 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,726 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 725,359. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,972. There were 87,372 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.52%. There are 624 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 168 patients currently in intensive care.
Lawrence, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Lawrence Prepares For Fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo To Return Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A small token — a red Solo cup, crinkled in the hands of Laura Alefantis on a bridge over Rt. 495 Friday night. She took the cup, squeezed it, and stuck it in a hole in the fence over the highway. “We’re here to do what we can to honor her and welcome her home,” Alefantis explained. She’s talking about Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, just days before the end of the War on Terror. Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. (Image credit Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade) When...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Honor 9/11 Victims & Local Soldiers Who Died In Wars After Attacks

BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, American flags honoring fallen heroes were placed in the Seaport. Volunteers from the Mass Fallen Heroes organization started planting hundreds of flags Friday morning at the memorial site there. And it wasn’t just for those who perished on 9/11, but also the 300 people from Massachusetts who died fighting in two wars after 9/11. “Us actually closing out what we’ve seen in Afghanistan the last 20 years means a lot because we know moving forward we can’t ever forget. Not only the ones we’ve lost on the...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

World Trade Center Steel Now Centerpieces Of Several 9/11 Memorials In Massachusetts

ACTON (CBS) – It’s hard to miss the memorial that sits outside the Acton Public Safety Building. But what you might not know is it’s filled with symbolism and meaning. There’s a firefighter’s helmet in the middle symbolizing the deaths of 343 New York City firefighters in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The steel beams are the two towers, the base is a pentagon and the plantings next to it represent Shanksville, Pennsylvania. World Trade Center steel is part of the 9/11 memorial in Acton. (WBZ-TV) And the two residents lost, flight attendant Madeline Amy Sweeney and Phil Rosenzweig, both on American...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

23,858 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Just 0.53% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased this week, but remains less than 1% of all vaccinated residents. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. The cumulative count this week was 23,858 people, which is just 0.53% of around 4.5 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 19,443 breakthrough cases. Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 762 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 651 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.02% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 162 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 144 last week, which marks 0.004% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Suspect Identified After American Flags In Boston Public Garden Honoring 9/11 Victims Vandalized

BOSTON (CBS) – Several American flags planted at the Public Garden in Boston in honor of 9/11 victims were damaged just hours after the display went up. On Wednesday, 2,997 American flags were planted. Each represents someone who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. By early Thursday morning, many of them had been bent, snapped in half or uprooted and scattered on a sidewalk. Trash cans in the area were also knocked over and signs explaining the significance of the memorial were also missing. Boston Police told WBZ-TV late Thursday afternoon that a suspect has been identified. They were offered services...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Teen Rescued From Boston Harbor After Kayak Capsized

BOSTON (CBS) — Eighteen-year-old Jimmy Dallta thought it looked like a nice day out when he decided to take his kayak for a paddle around Boston Harbor Tuesday afternoon. “It looked like it was a nice day but when you get out there and you are in the boat channel it’s pretty bad,” he told WBZ. The teen says the waves got to about three feet and his kayak started taking on water when it capsized. He was able to get his phone out and call 9-1-1 as he held onto the kayak. “I was on top of the kayak and I held onto it,” he said. That’s when someone in a sailboat passed by and helped him get closer to the shore in the area of the South Boston Yacht Club, where police met him and helped pull him ashore. “It was pretty scary but I’m glad I got out,” he said. “Very thankful.” Dallta joked that he plans to take a break from kayaking for a while.
Rowley, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Rowley Nursing Home Owner Threatens To Close Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

ROWLEY (CBS) – The owner of Sea View Skilled Nursing and Rehab Services said he would rather close the facility than fire unvaccinated workers. Steve Comley said shutting down the home in Rowley is the toughest decision of his life. It’s been in his family since 1954. “I have a very limited staff left, and about 25% of them have decided against the COVID vaccine,” Comley said. He said shutting down is a better option than forcing his 40 employees to follow the statewide mandate requiring nursing home employees to be vaccinated by October 10. The mandate allows religious and medical exemptions. Sea View...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Volunteers Plant 2,997 American Flags In Boston Public Garden To Honor 9/11 Victims

BOSTON (CBS) – We promise to remember, but what was taken September 11 nearly 20 years ago – was too great, too painful to ever forget. “It kind of gives you goosebumps to see it,” one woman said. On Wednesday, 2,997 American flags were planted in Boston’s Public Garden. Each represents someone who was loved and lost. A woman reflects at a memorial for 9/11 victims in the Boston Public Garden (WBZ-TV) A team from Project 351 placed each of the nearly 3,000 flags. They encourage everyone who stops in reflection, to commit to acts of kindness and service honoring the lives stolen on...
Dedham, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

9-Year-Old Dedham Boy Hospitalized After Leg Impaled On Fence

DEDHAM (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after his leg was impaled on a fence surrounding his apartment complex. The Dedham Fire Department cut a 9-year-old boy off this fence, which was stuck through his leg, Wednesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV) The Dedham Fire Department responded to the call around 5 p.m. and found the tip of the fence had gone through the boy’s right thigh. The fire department had to use the hydraulic cutters used in car accidents to cut a section of the fence off — just small enough to fit in the ambulance — and get the boy on the ground. He was taken with the fence in his leg to Children’s Hospital Boston. Dedham Fire Chief William F. Spillane said the boy didn’t cry and was the bravest child he has seen in more than 20 years of firefighting. Spillane said it was likely the boy was taking a shortcut home and slipped as he was climbing over the top of the fence. The boy is undergoing surgery and is expected to recover.

Comments / 0

Community Policy