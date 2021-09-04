Evil - S is for Silence - Review

2.7 - “S is for Silence”. The second part of Season 2 takes us to upstate New York as the dynamic trio try to determine whether or not Father Thomas, who died last year but hasn't decomposed, should be sent on the path to Sainthood. This doesn’t really impress me, because I understand that cosmetic surgery doesn’t decompose, either. Unfortunately the Monastery is completely silent, and has been that way for over a hundred year. David, Ben and Kristen aren’t sure how they’ll be able to conduct an investigation without speaking, but the Bishop insists. What we get instead of dialogue is a really fun episode with physical comedy, group jogs outside of the Monastery to compare notes, and images in head bubbles to tell us what the characters are thinking. And wine. Lots of wine.