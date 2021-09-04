High schools: Football, soccer, field hockey, golf, volleyball results
Key players: Bow – Alex Boisvert (55-yard TD pass, 2-point conversion run), Owen Guertin (55-yard TD catch), Myles Rheinhardt (6-yard TD run), Ryan Lover (45-yard TD run) Highlights: Boisvert connected with Guertin on a 10-yard pass and Guertin scampered 45 more yards to the end zone to put the Falcons up, 20-13, but the Marauders scored with just under 50 seconds left and converted the two-point conversion for the win.www.concordmonitor.com
Comments / 0