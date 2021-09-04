CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, NH

High schools: Football, soccer, field hockey, golf, volleyball results

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey players: Bow – Alex Boisvert (55-yard TD pass, 2-point conversion run), Owen Guertin (55-yard TD catch), Myles Rheinhardt (6-yard TD run), Ryan Lover (45-yard TD run) Highlights: Boisvert connected with Guertin on a 10-yard pass and Guertin scampered 45 more yards to the end zone to put the Falcons up, 20-13, but the Marauders scored with just under 50 seconds left and converted the two-point conversion for the win.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, NH
City
Winnisquam, NH
City
Hollis, NH
City
Hanover, NH
City
Milford, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Golf#Volleyball#Football Hanover 21#Td#Marauders#Hanover 1 0#Hdh#Cavaliers#Hollis Brookline 1 0#Kingswood 0#Joe Raycraft Records#Qb Rrb#Cardinals#Manchester West 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy