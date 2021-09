As the start to high school field hockey approaches, here are five notes to keep in mind for the 2021 season. If competing at the prep level wasn’t intense enough, local athletes played on the USA Field Hockey circuit this summer, and for some, it wasn’t their first promenade. Northern’s Brynn Crouse and East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington stamped their ticket to the 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp after training at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for several weeks. Joining the pair of 2020 All-Sentinel honorees as an alternate was Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish, who’s primed to make a major leap for Tonya Brown’s Wildcats this fall.