SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the five sailors killed when a helicopter crashed into the sea off San Diego’s coast this week. Then: Weather warnings for the beach and San Diego’s inland areas ahead of a major holiday weekend, and why travelers should also expect to spend more money on their Labor Day travel. Plus, updates on California’s wildfires, a Disney cruise ship in town and major victories for the San Diego Padres and San Diego State Aztecs.