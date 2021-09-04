CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Could be on medical steroids

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Appears to have suffered a stroke or something from the last time I saw him. I haven’t seen him but heard him talking earlier while I wasn’t looking at the tv and thought his voice sounded off as well. Hope he’s ok.

www.tigernet.com

Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Health system’s Wound Care encourages local sock donations

BROOKINGS – During the month of September, Brookings Health System’s Wound Care team is encouraging community members to donate new pairs of socks to those in need locally. A collection box is located inside Brookings Health System’s 22nd Avenue entrance through Sept. 30. Socks are one of the most requested...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Doctor Allegedly Sterilized 101 Women In 8 Hours; Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly performed sterilization procedures on 101 women in eight hours. The incident happened at a mass sterilization camp held in India. Local media reported that women who underwent tubectomies belonged to the poor tribal village of Surguja in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, reported Hindustan Times. The incident reportedly happened at the local community health center between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.

