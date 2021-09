It’s been quite a substantial week for our Middle School Cross Country Teams. On Monday, August 23, 2021, the Sailors opened their season by traveling to Keystone to compete in the Keystone Icebreaker. Returning 8th graders Bella Rowell, Lauren Pazder, and Eva Lengyel were joined by 7th graders Alexis Thompson, Brooklyn Sheets, Warren Boyd, and Michael Fisher to make their mark on the 2-mile course setting the times to establish their goals for the season.