Las Vegas, NV

Ex-New York firefighter restoring truck, starting charity to honor fallen comrades

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after 20 years, 9/11 seems like yesterday to Frank Pizarro. Then a New York City firefighter, Pizarro was among the first responders who rushed to the World Trade Center as fire, smoke and ash filled the city streets and skies. His memories of the mangled steel, sounds of chaos and the acrid air — a noxious mix of jet fuel, burnt plastic, decay, asbestos, and heavy metals burning at more than 1,000 degrees — remain vivid as ever.

