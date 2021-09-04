CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, PA

Holy Mother of Sorrows Dozynki Festival set for Sept. 12 in Dupont

Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church will be celebrating its 45th Dozynki Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Dupont. Pictured here are Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, Pastor; Rose Kazinetz, Dozynki Vice-Chair; Dave Petrosky, Dozynki Chair.

DUPONT — Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church will be celebrating its 45th Dozynki Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12. It will be held on the parish grounds at 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. following a blessing of the Harvest Wreath at 11 a.m. in the church.

Please join us as we celebrate this annual “Harvest Festival” with traditional Polish and American food, and of course, music. As always, we will be having our Basket raffle and other small games in addition to some new children’s games and face painting.

