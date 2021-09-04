CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets blow out W-E-M in season opener

By Alec Hamilton
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Randolph Rockets football team had zero problem with the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (WEM) Buccaneers Friday night as the Rockets cruised to a 44-0 victory. Randolph dominated the second and third quarters in their season opener on the road, scoring 36 of its 44 points over that period. Senior quarterback Jacob Weckop passed for four touchdowns while rushing for another as five different Rockets reached the end zone.

