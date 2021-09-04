Police investigating after several fires set in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood

Seattle police vehicle Seattle police vehicle, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Police are investigating several fires that were set in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood on Friday night.

A 911 call around 10 p.m. reported hearing windows being broken at a nearby home in the 2100 block of Northeast Ravenna Boulevard.

Multiple callers then reported that a house was set on fire.

Seattle Fire responded and quickly put out the fire. The house was unoccupied at the time.

Less than 15 minutes after the first 911, another caller reported a car fire about a block from the first fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

When investigating the first two fires, officers saw two more small fires in the 1300 block of Northeast 62nd Street. Lawn furniture and canoe strapped to a car roof were set on fire.

SPD’s fire investigation unit determined all of the fires were set intentionally, a blotter post said. The department’s arson and bomb squad will continue to investigate.

