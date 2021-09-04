CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Police investigating after several fires set in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNFME_0bmrz5HA00
Seattle police vehicle Seattle police vehicle, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Police are investigating several fires that were set in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood on Friday night.

A 911 call around 10 p.m. reported hearing windows being broken at a nearby home in the 2100 block of Northeast Ravenna Boulevard.

Multiple callers then reported that a house was set on fire.

Seattle Fire responded and quickly put out the fire. The house was unoccupied at the time.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Less than 15 minutes after the first 911, another caller reported a car fire about a block from the first fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

When investigating the first two fires, officers saw two more small fires in the 1300 block of Northeast 62nd Street. Lawn furniture and canoe strapped to a car roof were set on fire.

SPD’s fire investigation unit determined all of the fires were set intentionally, a blotter post said. The department’s arson and bomb squad will continue to investigate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
59K+
Followers
68K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Fires#Seattle Police Department#Seattle Fire#Kiro 7#Spd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Port Angeles, WAKIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after two vehicle fires

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Port Angeles Police Department is investigating after two vehicle fires on late Thursday night and early Friday morning. At around 10:23 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of West 4th Street and South Oak Street, where they found a truck on fire in front of a house.
King County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 men charged in 2019 drive-by shooting on SR 509 that killed 20-year-old

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three men have been charged in connection with a 2019 drive-by shooting on State Route 509 that killed a man, according to court charging documents. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Ali Jamaal Sharif, Aden Muktar Mohamed and Emilio Ramon Pay-Pay with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of James Andrew Richardson III, who was 20 years old at the time of the fatal shooting.
Texas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas man indicted for fatally striking man with shovel

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man accused of fatally striking a 67-year-old man with a shovel was indicted for murder, prosecutors said Friday. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday that Miguel Garcia Gonzalez, 32, was indicted for the death of Frank Hammonds. According to...
Tennessee StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Overflowing toilet at Tennessee apartment leads to arrest of 3 on drug charges

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An overflowing toilet at an east Tennessee apartment led to the arrest of three people on drug charges, authorities said. Jody Dean Townson, 50, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Madisonville Police Department. Belinda Eileen Adams, 57, of Loudon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine; and Belinda Lynn Burton, 50, of Loudon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Florida StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Land mines found on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Air Force Bomb Squad removed two land mines Thursday that were found washed ashore on a Florida beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said some people had to be evacuated after residents found one ordnance near a sea wall and called authorities, WFTV reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy