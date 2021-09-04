CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Aims to Protect Those Affected by Recent Power Outages

By Madison Schlegel
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

During the month of August, Michigan saw a large influx of severe storm weather.

Many people were out of power for the better part of a week.

Some had to endure almost 90 degree heat during blackouts.

The state is now making sure customers are covered when it comes to paying their electric bills.

More than 300,000 people across Michigan lost power.

“370,000 folks lost power in mid august,” said Josh Paciorek, Consumer’s Energy Spokesperson. “Another 90,000 lost power about a couple weeks later and that’s really the severe weather systems that we saw moving through with, you know, 60, 70, and sometimes 80 mile an hour winds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzOUG_0bmryxWQ00

Consumers Energy says the damages from these stormed caused a portion of their customers to be in the dark—some for an entire week.

“There was nearly 8,000 wires that came down nearly 1,600 poles that needed to be replaced. The destruction left behind by the storms was catastrophic,” said Paciorek.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is making sure those who were left stranded by the power outages will be protected in the future.

“I need to know the very real human cost of these power outages because it will better help us going forward to understand what we have to do and how we have to make sure that Michigan residents are properly compensated,” said Nessel.

With many utility companies charging more, the state is launching an investigation into how companies are spending their money.

“We want to know exactly for all these rate increases that you’ve had—what exactly have you done with that money?” said Nessel. “How many trees have you trimmed?”

Consumers Energy says that they plan to spend $5 billion dollars over the next five years to make sure their customers don’t see as much of a frequency in these types of outages.

The state is also looking into how they can help prevent the high number of power outages in the future.

Attorney General Nessel will be holding townhall meetings to ask community members how their utility companies can better serve them in an outage.

For more information from the Attorney General’s office, click here.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Consumer S Energy#Consumers Energy#Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city’s water. Advocacy groups want the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Tests in recent years have shown excessive lead levels in the low-income, predominantly Black city’s water. A petition filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says state and local officials haven’t done enough to deal with the problem. It asks the EPA to help distribute filters and provide free water from alternative sources. The EPA says it’s monitoring the situation. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week called for spending $20 million to remove lead service lines in Benton Harbor.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Gas Prices in Michigan Expected to Decline

Gas prices are trending downward in Michigan with the average driver paying three dollars and 21 cents per gallon. According to AAA, motorists are paying an average of $48 for a 15 gallon tank. While the cost for a gallon was 8 cents higher last week, the average this time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy