Alabama State

Bogus DPI call against Alabama helps Miami to only points of first half

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama fans were upset over what appeared to be a bogus defensive pass interference call late in the first half of the lopsided game against Miami. The play involved Daniel Wright of Alabama, a redshirt senior safety, defending against Charleston Rambo of Miami. The play with 5 seconds remaining in the first half ultimately led to a field goal by the Hurricanes after they received 15 yards on that play to move to the Alabama 20-yard line.

