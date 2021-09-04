Bogus DPI call against Alabama helps Miami to only points of first half
Alabama fans were upset over what appeared to be a bogus defensive pass interference call late in the first half of the lopsided game against Miami. The play involved Daniel Wright of Alabama, a redshirt senior safety, defending against Charleston Rambo of Miami. The play with 5 seconds remaining in the first half ultimately led to a field goal by the Hurricanes after they received 15 yards on that play to move to the Alabama 20-yard line.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
