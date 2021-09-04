CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Campaign To Suppress Opium Trade Boosted Taliban Revenue, Says Economist

For almost two decades, the U.S. tried but failed to stop the opium trade in Afghanistan, a source of income for the Taliban. NPR's Michel Martin learns more from the CATO Institute's Jeffrey Miron. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001, analysts argued the country was not...

