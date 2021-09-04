‘Life-threatening situation’: FEMA says power outages—not just storm damage—qualify Louisiana residents for aid
Earlier this week, the agency said that only people with damaged homes from Hurricane Ida would qualify. This story was co-published with The Lens. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.southerlymag.org
