Louisiana State

‘Life-threatening situation’: FEMA says power outages—not just storm damage—qualify Louisiana residents for aid

By Carly Berlin
Southerly
Southerly
 6 days ago
Earlier this week, the agency said that only people with damaged homes from Hurricane Ida would qualify. This story was co-published with The Lens. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.

Southerly

Southerly

Southerly is an independent non-profit media organization that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the American South.

