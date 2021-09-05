CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Kicker Castle emerges as Norwin football’s secret weapon

By Paul Schofield
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2ALu_0bmrxMGg00
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jackson Pons poses before a game against Latrobe on Sept. 3, 2021, at Norwin.

How did Norwin junior kicker Joe Castle get credit for four tackles and not hit anyone?

Norwin coach Dave Brozeski credits the kicker with a tackle if his kickoff reaches the end zone for a touchback. Four of Castle’s six kickoffs did so Friday against Latrobe.

He had a fifth kickoff that reached the goal line. The receiver caught it with one foot in the end zone and returned it.

“He’s also a good punter,” senior quarterback Luke Levendosky said. “He’s had two punts roll dead at the 1-yard line. He helps us so much with the little things. He’s one of the best kickers in the WPIAL, if not the best.”

Castle booted the deciding 21-yard field goal to lead Norwin (1-1) to a thrilling 31-28 victory. He said he was prepared to try a longer one.

“It was nerve-racking, but you have to stay calm,” Castle said. “I just do what I do every day. I just try to stay clean up and through the ball.”

Castle is a former soccer player and handles all the kicking duties for the Knights.

“He wanted to play with friends,” Brozeski said. “He’s definitely a weapon for us. He’s been doing a very good job the first two games. He’s able to help us out a lot with field position that you never see on a stat line.”

And Castle hopes his leg helps him earn a college scholarship. He said he has been talking with several college coaches.

Castle attended various kicking camps over the summer, and Brozeski said he brings it to Fridays.

“I attended the Kohl’s kicking camp and Hammer Kicking Academy,” Castle said. “Kohl’s gets kickers into college. I’ve learned a lot.

“My goal is to kick in college. I want to keep growing and getting better.”

Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said when you have a kicker that has the ability to get touchbacks, you’re asking 16- to 18-year-old kids to run a lot of plays without mental errors and it’s a tremendous advantage.”

Cats still potent

Even though Latrobe played without starting quarterback Bobby Fetter for two-and-half quarters, the Wildcats still put points on the board.

They did so behind the strong running of Drake Clayton and Kyle Brewer and good line play.

Clayton rushed for 212 yards on 16 carries, including an 85-yard touchdown run. Brewer rushed for 69 yards and scored three touchdowns. He has six touchdowns for the season.

“We fought through some adversity, and the offensive line did a great job,” coach Jason Marucco said. “All I know about Bobby is that he has a left shoulder injury. I though Brayden (Reott) did a great job running the offense and gave us a chance to win the football game.

“They rallied around Brayden while feeling for Bobby. As much of a disappointment, there was a lot of pride in our football program and our players. We’re going to build on this moving forward.”

Camo Knight

As part of Armed Forces night at Norwin, the football team wore camo jerseys provided by The Pennsylvania Army National Guard during the game.

Greensburg Salem also wore camo jerseys at its game against Connellsville.

“We wanted to get the players uniforms so they could show their support,” local recruiter Domingo Smith said. “It shows their leadership and coming together as a family as well as the armed forces.”

After pregame, the Norwin players and coaches shook the hands or hugged members of the military before going into their locker room.

Brozeski said the players were honored to wear the jerseys.

Tags: Norwin

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Secret Weapon#Kickers#Scholarships#American Football#Kicker Castle#Wpial#Knights#Hammer Kicking Academy#Armed Forces#Greensburg Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLNBC Sports

La’el Collins facing five-game suspension

The Cowboys opened their season with a loss on Thursday night and their bid to win next weekend will have to take place without the help of right tackle La'el Collins. The NFL and the Cowboys have reported that Collins has been suspended five games. A violation of the league’s substance abuse policy is given as the reason for the suspension.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names Ole Miss weapon as CFB's 'best kept secret'

Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense turned heads in Year 1 at Ole Miss. Elijah Moore is generating potential “Rookie of the Year” buzz in NFL preseason camp. Matt Corral is being mentioned in the 2021 Heisman Trophy discussion. While the passing attack is the reason for lots of the Year 2 hype, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit recently showed some love to Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The 2021 NFL season got underway at Raymond Jones Stadium on Thursday night. It was fitting that Cris Collinsworth was on the call. Collinsworth began his 2021 regular season commentary in the booth with his infamous slide. The NBC broadcaster joined partner Al Michaels by sliding himself and his chair into the broadcast picture ahead of Thursday’s game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Good luck with Fletcher Cox, Jalen Mayfield

On Sunday, as many as 10 members of the Philadelphia Eagles could make their NFL debut, 12 if you count Andre Chachere and Arryn Siposs, who have yet to earn a snap to this point in their respective careers. For these players, Sunday presents opportunity, excitement, and the culmination of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Get Huge Boost Before Game vs. Packers

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints added Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore to their injury report because of a knee injury. Of course, that concerned the team’s fan base because Lattimore is the best cornerback on the Saints’ defense. When he’s playing at a high level, he can legitimately shut down top-tier wide receivers.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Two Players Officially Out For the Vikings Season Opener

After being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Anthony Barr sat out Thursday, bringing his status for this weekend back into question. When asked by reporters, head coach Mike Zimmer said that Barr was feeling sore from Wednesday’s work. Understandable, considering it was the first time he’s practiced in a month. However, he is once again a no-go on Friday and has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Cowboys lost WR, safety down stretch vs Bucs

The Cowboys traded blows with the defending Super Bowl champs and had the lead with just over a minute left but, Dallas didn’t escape Tampa Bay with the result they were seeking after Ryan Succop’s field goal put the Bucs ahead by two points with just two seconds left. However, the Cowboys did escape the contest relatively healthy, with just two players making the post game injury report.
NFLchatsports.com

Why Daniel Jones is NY Giants’ defense’s secret weapon vs. Broncos

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. Daniel Jones played in Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system during his rookie...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Shelbyville football game against New Castle canceled

Shelbyville will not play its football game scheduled for Saturday afternoon against New Castle, according to SHS Athletic Director Jennifer DeMuth Hensley. The Golden Bears also canceled last week’s game against Delta. SHS Principal Brent Baker put the following statement on Twitter last week regarding the Delta game:. “The SHS...
Trafford, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Led by QB’s 99-yard run on 1st snap, Penn-Trafford speeds past Norwin

If the first play of the season is an indicator of how Penn-Trafford’s football season is going to go, watch out for the Warriors. Carter Green took his first snap as the Warriors’ starting quarterback and went 99 yards for a touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage — one of three scoring runs by the senior — and the Warriors rushed for 379 yards as they toppled rival Norwin, 35-14, on Friday night at Knights Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy