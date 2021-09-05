‘Show your gratitude’: Victorville seeks parade entrants, info on local veterans for milestone Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony
Victorville officials are seeking parade entrants and information about local veterans they hope to honor during the city’s milestone 25th annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony in November. On Friday, the city said its veteran information form and parade application are available at VictorvilleCA.gov/VeteransDay. The submission deadline is Oct. 22.www.vvdailypress.com
Comments / 1