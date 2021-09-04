CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

FAQ: In wake of Texas abortion law controversy, here's a look at abortion law in Michigan

Holland Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is on the precipice of either reversing or reestablishing the constitutionality of abortions. It's a reality made clear this week after the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to not prevent a seemingly unconstitutional Texas abortion law from taking effect. While the court's majority argued it did not rule on abortion itself, the decision sets the stage for a landmark case that will undoubtedly impact Michigan.

Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion medications in wake of Texas law

Access to abortion medicines will now be restricted in South Dakota after the state’s Republican governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order on Tuesday.Medicine-induced abortions will now fall under state law that already mandates in-person consultations with physicians to undertake abortions.Those seeking termination of their pregnancies through drugs will now have to procure them only from a state-licensed physician after an in-person examination. Ms Noem, in the order, directed the state Department of Health to make these rules, despite the requirement of in-person consultations already in the ambit of the state law.The rules will likely be an impediment to an...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas' medication abortion law will further restrict abortions

TEXAS — As the state and rest of the country react to Texas’ recently enacted abortion law — regarded by most as the strictest in the nation — the Lone Star State is about to make it even tougher for women to pursue an abortion. Earlier this week, The Texas...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
Texas Statethepostathens.com

Here’s the Tea: The Texas abortion law is setting a dangerous precedent

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court failed to protect women across the nation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the “fetal heartbeat” bill in May 2019 and, on Sept. 1, the law became effective. The Supreme Court could have blocked the anti-abortion law but failed to do so with a 5-4 vote, forcing clinics across Texas to cancel appointments and turn people away. With this apparent negligence of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution, other states can find comfort that their anti-abortion bills will no longer be blocked.
Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?

