Boys Varsity Football falls to rival Firelands 42-14
The Varsity Football team traveled to their rivals the Firelands Falcons Friday night, losing 42-14. In a packed stadium, fans eagerly awaited the matchup between the Sailors and Falcons. The Sailors would start the night on defense after the opening kickoff. The Falcons would score on their opening possession to take the lead 6-0, but the two point conversion was no good. The Falcons would take advantage of good field position and put another score on the board to take a 13-0 lead after the first quarter.vermilionathletics.org
