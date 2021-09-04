Boys Varsity Football falls to rival Firelands 42-14

On Wednesday, August 25th, The Boys Varsity Soccer Team traveled to Berea to take on the Berea Midpark Titans. Berea was first on the scoreboard with a break away down the left side of the defense with the forward for the Titans just sneaking a shot inside the back post to open the scoring. With seven minutes to go in the first half the Bears were able to knot the score 1-1 when a shot by Connor Murphy was saved by the goalie, but Max Glickberg was able to tap home the rebound for the tying goal. The Titans took the lead back with seconds to go in the first half off of a free kick that was passed to the top of the box for a shot that and went off the inside of the back post for a goal.