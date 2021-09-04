CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

9/11: Biden to visit all 3 memorial sites on 20th anniversary of attacks

By The Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day. Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside...

