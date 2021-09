Theater is returning in a big way, under some of the most challenging circumstances the performing arts have ever faced. With masks fastened and vaccination cards in hand, playgoers (fingers crossed) will reenter spaces that have been dark for a year and a half — an absence that would have seemed unfathomable if we hadn’t all lived through it. The uncertainties that linger perpetuate the anxieties of the covid-19 era: Will patrons feel secure enough to fill seats, night after night? Will the health of performers be sufficiently protected for the shows to go on?