France held at Ukraine; Denmark stays perfect in qualifying

Argentina maintained their unbeaten start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, cruising to a 3-1 victory at 10-man Venezuela on Thursday night. But Brazil continued their perfect start to qualifying with a seventh win out of seven as Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal in a 1-0 away victory over Chile. In his first match for his country since moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi struggled to stamp his authority on the match in Caracas, but it mattered little. Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in first half injury time after Venezuela had been reduced to 10 men by Luis Adrian Martinez's red card for a reckless challenge on Messi.