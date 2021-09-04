CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France held at Ukraine; Denmark stays perfect in qualifying

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Reigning champion France missed the injured Kylian Mbappé in a 1-1 draw at Ukraine in World Cup qualifying but still stayed atop Europe Group D. Mykola Shaparenko scored his first international goal for Ukraine just before halftime. Anthony Martial leveled after the break. Mbappé left France’s squad with a calf problem after playing most of a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. European Championship semifinalist Denmark extended its perfect start to qualifying with a 1-0 win at the Faroe Islands following a goal from Jonas Wind.

