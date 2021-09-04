CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Wood Talks Playing the Man Who Saw Behind the Monster in Ted Bundy Film "No Man of God"

Cover picture for the articleElijah Wood, best known for his turn as Frodo in Peter Jackson‘s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has been working as an actor now for nearly 20 years, and his work has grown increasingly eclectic over the past decade. From his performances in shows such as the bizarrely funny “Wilfred”, horror films like “Maniac” and voice work for the charmingly offbeat animated series “Over the Garden Wall,” he’s had no shortage of interesting career turns. On top of that, his production company, SpectreVision, has carved out a space for niche horror films with work such as “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” “Mandy,” and “Color Out of Space” put out under his label. In his latest role, he plays Bill Hagmaier, the FBI agent assigned to the case of Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) in “No Man of God,” which was directed by Amber Sealy and written by Kit Lesser.

