Elijah Wood Talks Playing the Man Who Saw Behind the Monster in Ted Bundy Film “No Man of God”

Historically, making movies about real-life serial killers has been problematic, to say the least. Most of them were exercises in exploitation that went straight to video, such as the films about Dahmer or Bundy. The only one of note was 1986’s Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (based on the murderous rampage of Henry Lee Lucas), which was so raw and disturbing it was slapped with an NC-17 rating. Hollywood is much more comfortable with fictionalized maniacs like Hannibal Lecter of Silence of the Lambs or John Doe from Seven than real-life ones, and probably for good reason. Do we really want to humanize these monsters for a mass audience? What would be the point? Amber Sealey’s new movie about Ted Bundy attempts to answer these questions.