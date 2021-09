Kyle Finnegan took the mound in the sixth and seventh most often, and occasionally in the eighth, while Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson were still part of Washington’s bullpen, but the two of them were dealt at the trade deadline at the end of July, and Tanner Rainey, (talked about as a potential closer of the future after a breakout season in 2019 and impressive run in 2020, before an injury ended his campaign prematurely), is dealing with more injuries and he’s down with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings trying to sort things out.