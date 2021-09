After going public with how she wasn’t invited to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs, Normani is hitting the stage after all. On Thursday (September 9), the network announced that the pop star will indeed take the stage to perform. The set will follow her buzzworthy 2019 performance of "Motivation," which featured the star offering a memorable dance break. She also hit the stage in 2014 and 2017 as part of Fifth Harmony.